Gaetz votes with Democrats to limit Trump’s actions against Iran

Northwest Florida's representative is one of three Republicans to vote with Democrats

Northwest Florida congressman Matt Gaetz was one of three Republican House members to vote with Democrats Thursday evening in passing the Iran War Powers Resolution. The measure limits President Donald Trump’s ability to use military action against Iran without congressional approval.

Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida, as well as Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, also crossed party lines to vote in favor of the resolution. The measure passed 224-194 and will now go to the Senate.

“I support the president,” Gaetz said on the House floor Thursday, “but engaging in another forever war in the Middle East would be the wrong decision.”

Republicans, however, say the resolution is not binding. Democrats argue it is, under the War Powers Act. The resolution calls on the President “to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran” unless Congress declares war or enacts “specific statutory authorization” for the use of force.

LATEST STORIES: