MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida's State Attorney office announced the sentencing of Arthur Buckhault, 27 years of age, today. He is to serve 14 years in state prison for Aggravated Battery upon a Law Enforcement Officer, along with another list of charges as Buckhault is said to be a Habitual Felony Offender.

On March 14, 2019, a school resource deputy at T.R. Jackson Elementary attempted to make contact with Buckhault and his passenger, Amber Holder as they did not have the proper authorization to pick up a child. The officer was aware of an active warrant out for her arrest. Buckhault hit the deputy with his vehicle.