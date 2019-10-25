Funeral Arrangements announced for 3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

4 a.m.

Arrangments for Cupcake’s funeral announced

In a social media post, Christopher Lauren Flowers and Decor announced the funeral arrangements for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

In the post, the design firm stated,

On behalf of The McKinney and The Thomas family,

They would like to extend their love and gratitude to each and every person for all that you have done during this difficult time for their beloved ‘Cupcake.’ “ CHRISTOPHER LAUREN EVENT DESIGN FIRM

The post also stated the following:

If you have used your gift/talent to create anything for Kamille in her honor Please contact Chris Burson 205-593-6951 to get details of getting these items to the family. CHRISTOPHER LAUREN EVENT DESIGN FIRM

The funeral will take place Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at New Beginnings Christian Ministry. The church is located at 501 Mountain Drive in Birmingham, 35206.

The funeral will start at 1 p.m.

McKinney will be buried at Elmwood Cemetary at 600 Martin Luther King Drive in Birmingham, 35211.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) – The Birmingham Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Alabama held a news conference this morning to announce that the remaining money from the Crime Stoppers reward in the Kamille McKinney case will be used to establish a fund in her name.

The reward was last reported to be over $35,000.

The fund will be called the “Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney Memorial Reward Fund.” The fund will provide money for law enforcement agencies to assist in future child abductions and disappearances.

Crime Stoppers said they received more tips than they’ve ever received before during the search for Kamille McKinney.

If donors to the Kamille reward have any questions they can call Crime Stoppers and someone there will be able to answer 205-224-5003.

LATEST STORIES: