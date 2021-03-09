‘Full of life,’ Family remembers woman killed by alleged drunk driver

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The family of a woman killed in a wreck Sunday night on Perdido Key Drive is talking about how much she meant to them.

“She was just full of life,” Frency Moore said. “She loved to help people.”

Moore says her mother, 62-year-old Cylea Lyrio, was leaving work at a resort on the beach. She didn’t make it home and died at Baptist Hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol says Billy Bowman, 30, had been drinking at Flora-Bama and had two others with him and crashed his Jeep into her Toyota Camry.

“It’s just really sad,” Moore said. “I forgive the people involved with my whole heart. I understand no one got up that morning and decided they were going to kill someone but they did.”

Lyrio moved here from Brazil for a better life for her two kids.

“She spoke broke English but somehow every single person I’ve ever met whether they were Americans or immigrants to this city they just loved her,” she said. “They went to her when they needed help.”

Moore said she hopes others will think twice before drinking and driving now that this grandmother of seven is gone.

“I just want them to know that they ended a life that just wanted what was best for our community, for her children who had no other intention in her life than to live to the fullest,” Moore said.

Bowman is in the Escambia County Jail on a $405,000 bond.