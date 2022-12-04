FRUITDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fruitdale High School in Washington County could reopen to students on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to school administrators.

Part of the school was hit by a tornado during severe weather that happened in the early hours of Nov. 30. The metal agricultural building on campus was torn apart piece by piece. Parts of the school’s gym were also damaged.

Administrators said all staff members and bus drivers will return to the school on Monday, Dec. 5 at 8 a.m. Employees should be the only ones on campus and the principal will give an update on what needs to be done at the facility.

Dec. 7 is the tentative reopening day for Fruitdale High School students. Administrators ask that parents have a plan for their children for the whole week just in case. It is important that the campus is safe for students to be there and that everything is working properly, especially in the cafeteria so students can be fed.