GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Several school supply distribution events will be hosted throughout George and Greene counties before the start of the school year. The first students return to the classroom on Aug. 4.

Full list of events:

Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Salem Full Gospel Church, 225 Salem Campground Road, Lucedale, will host its annual Back to School Bash. School supplies and uniforms will be distributed starting at 10 a.m. until noon or whenever they run out. Each child must be present and can only receive one backpack. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. the church will serve hot dogs and snow cones. There will also be a water slide, dunking booth, face painting and other activities.

Saturday, July 23, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Lighthouse Center, 1911 Lackey Street, Leakesville, will host a clothing giveaway where each person can select five tops and five bottoms to keep.

Saturday, July 23, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. – New Antioch Full Gospel Church, 10112 Old 63 South, Lucedale, will host its Back to School Bash. Backpacks and school supplies will be available for and Pre-K through 12th-grade students. Hotdogs, chips, drinks and popsicles will be served. A waterslide and free haircuts will also be available.

Saturday, July 30, 9 a.m. – Hope is Alive will host its third annual school supply distribution in the Wayne Lee’s Shopping Center at 11293 Old 63 South, Lucedale. Breakfast will be served to families and they’ll be able to pick out whatever supplies they are in need of.

