Four people charged in Prichard deadly shooting plead not guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office Tweeted saying four suspects charged with murder in a deadly shooting in March pleaded not guilty.

The shooting happened in Prichard on March 18 killing Randal Taylor. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office Tweeted saying the four had their arraignments on Wednesday. The four facing murder charges are Samuel Nichols, Jacob Weaver, Shannon Lewis, and Amy Palmer. All of them pleaded not guilty to murder.

The DA’s office says preliminary hearings for all four suspects are set for April 22.

“Arraignments held today for Samuel Nichols, Jacob Weaver, Shannon Lewis, and Amy Palmer who are charged with MURDER for the fatal shooting of Randal Taylor on 3/18. The defendants pled not guilty and their preliminary hearings are set for 4/22.” Mobile County DA’s Office Twitter

