Four charged in the robbery of a woman inside her hotel room

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and three women are charged in connection to the robbery of a woman inside her hotel room Sunday.

Adam Royster, 21, is charged with robbery while being armed with a pistol, possession of a firearm by a felon, battery on a law enforcement officer and other charges.

Royster’s girlfriend, Gabrielle Charley, 20, is charged with robbery, larceny and resisting officers. Richeyana Arnold is charged with robbery. Shanaveyah Carter is charged with accessory after the fact.

The victim said Royster showed up to her room at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Barrancas Avenue Sunday asking if his girlfriend was there. She said no but let Royster in to search and make sure she wasn’t. While he was inside looking, the victim said Charley showed up and took her purse then Arnold walked in.

Arnold, Charley and Royster punched the victim repeatedly while trying to get out of the hotel room with some of her belongings, according to the arrest report.

A few minutes later, deputies found the suspects on East Scott Street with the woman’s purse which had $100 in cash, her Navy Federal card and her hotel room keys were found in Arnold’s purse.

The victim said she knows two of the suspects from school.

A records check showed Royster has six prior felony convictions.

