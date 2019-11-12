Fort Walton Beach and Lucedale honored

Two Gulf Coast cities have been recognized for having a high percentage of residents who risk their own lives for the well being of others.



The insurance comparison shopping website Insurify honored Fort Walton Beach as its Most Courageous City Award winner in Florida and Lucedale as its Most Courageous City Award winner in Mississippi.



Insurify used its data base to identify those with careers in public safety (such as firefighters, park rangers, law enforcement, and emergency medical technicians), in high-risk jobs with a high benefit to society (such as electrical power line installers or structural metalworkers), and current or past members of the Armed Forces. The awards were based on a per capita basis.



Phenix City won the award in Alabama.



Results for all 50 state here