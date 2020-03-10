Former WKRG sales manager passes away

Bob Spielmann, 93, was also president of the Mobile Jazz Festival

A longtime member of the WKRG family died over the weekend. Bob Spielmann, a resident of Daphne, was 93 years old.

Spielmann served a WKRG-TV’s national sales manager for more than a decade. He is fondly remembered by his former co-workers.

“Bob was a genuinely nice, fun, and upbeat person,” said News 5 anchor Peter Albrecht. “He was just a wonderful guy.”

Spielmann was involved in a number of civic activities. He served as President of the Mobile Jazz Festival. In retirement from his television career, he worked for 20 years at the Rock Creek Golf Club.

Spielmann worked 29 years in advertising in New York City before moving to Mobile. He remained a loyal fan of the NFL’s New York Giants.

“Bob loved jazz, the Giants, his family, and his many friends,” said News 5 Sports Director Randy Patrick.

A World War II veteran (U.S. Navy), Spielmann will be buried at the Alabama State Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Alice N. Spielmann. He is survived by his wife of nine years, Margaret Spielmann; five children, two step children, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and four step great grandchildren.

