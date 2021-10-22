Former Senior Little League World Series players reminisce in Atmore ahead of 60th reunion

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s the first time this group has been in the same place at the same time together in 60 years.

“Every weekend we were playing ball somewhere. If it wasn’t organized baseball it was in our front yards,” said Ron Headley, a former player in the Senior Little League World Series.

Growing up in Atmore they played baseball any chance they could.

“Everybody has their own little story to tell about life,” said former player Leon Phillps.

This weekend these men traveled to Escambia County, Ala. stepping back in time, remembering when they all played together in the first ever Senior Little League World Series back in 1961. The game was held in Pennsylvania. Back then players were competing between the ages of 13 years old and 15 years old.

“Everybody’s memory is a little bit different. I think it’s going to be fun. I don’t know if we’re ever going to come to any truth, but maybe we can come to a few things we agree on,” Rickey Webb, another player, joked.

In all, there were 15 players on the team representing Atmore and the entire southeast.

“I have asked the son of the three deceased players to sit in their fathers place and I was hoping we could go around the table and everybody share their memories,” said Webb.

Thanks to Rickey Webb and Bonnie Bartel Latino years of planning are now paying off. On Saturday these former players will gather for a 60th reunion breakfast and lunch in downtown Atmore, honored with a team ceremony and presentation by the Atmore Historical Society.

“We went from the beginning all the way to the Senior Little League World Series together. In my opinion that was quite a feat,” said former player Wayne Godwin.

The team had t-shirts and ball caps made and now they’re excited about catching up after all of these years.