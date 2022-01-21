Former corrections officer sentenced to 18 months in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former corrections officer from Monroeville, Ala., woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiracy to commit bribery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama.

Lakerdra Shanta Snowden, 31, is said to have abused her position as a corrections officer at the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton, Ala. Snowden allegedly smuggled prohibited items into the jail and committed other crimes on behalf of a detainee being housed there, according to a news release.

On July 20, 2021, Snowden plead guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery, along with admitting that she knowingly conspired with members of the jail to commit federal-funds bribery. She also admitted that she abused her official position to bring prohibited objects into the jail to provide the detainee in exchange for money. The cash payments totaled over $5,000

Some of the items that Snowden snuck into the jail were phones, K2 spice paper and U.S. currency, all of which threatened the order and security of the jail, as well as the life and health of the individuals housed there, according to the release.

Snowden’s complete lists of charges include:

conspiracy to commit bribery

bribery concerning a program recieving federal funds

providing contraband to a federal prisoner

conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance

United States District Judge Kristi K. DuBose ordered Snowden to serve a two-year term of supervised release after her release from prison and to pay $100 in special assessments.