Former BayBears lead Nationals to World Series title

Washington Nationals’ Howie Kendrick hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros Wednesday night in Game Seven of the World Series, 6-2.

Three former Mobile BayBears starred in the victory. Max Scherzer pitched the first five innings for Washington, allowing two earned runs and striking out three. He worked out of several jams. Patrick Corbin pitched innings six through eight, allowing just two hits and no runs with three strikeouts. He was the winning pitcher. Adam Eaton had a two-run single in the 9th inning.

Gerardo Parra also played for the Nationals.

The road team won all seven games of the World Series. It’s the first time that has happened in a seven-game playoff series in any major league sport.

