Food trucks take over Cooper Riverside Park Wednesday for Bay Bites

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It will be all about the food Wednesday night at Cooper Riverside Park. Mobile Baykeeper’s Young Advisory Council is hosting the annual Bay Bites food truck festival.

Money raised at the festival goes towards the work Baykeeper does in the community. In addition to food from area food trucks, there will also be craft beer, wine, live music, lawn games, and activities for kids.

Bay Bites will be from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park. Tickets are $20. Tickets include three drink tokens. You can purchase tickets online here.