Foley’s D.J. Fluker goes on COVID reserve list

Offensive lineman D.J. Fluker was among six Baltimore Ravens added Saturday to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Baltimore now has 20 players on the list, adding more doubt that their game against Pittsburgh, already reschedule from Thursday to Tuesday, can be played.

Four offensive linemen have landed on the Ravens’ reserve/COVID-19 list. Only five remain on the active roster and another on the practice squad. Eight offensive linemen must be among a team’s 48 active game day players.

Fluker will also likely miss Baltimore’s Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys, which the NFL moved from Thursday, Dec. 3 to Monday, Dec. 7. Any player who tested positive for COVID-19 must self-quarantine for at least 10 days unless they are not showing signs and return two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Fluker has started the Ravens last three games at right tackle. He played high school football at McGill-Toolen and Foley, before starring at the University of Alabama. Fluker is in his eighth year in the N.F.L.