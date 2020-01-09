Florida worst state for percentage of uninsured drivers

Local News

Mississippi and Alabama aren't far behind

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this long exposure photo cars drive on a highway in Frankfurt, Germany, early Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Florida has the highest percentage of uninsured drivers in the nation, and Mississippi and Alabama aren’t far behind.

The results of a study by Insurify shows 26.7-percent of Florida’s drivers do not have insurance. Mississippi is next with 23.7-percent, and Alabama ranks sixth at 18.4-percent.

Driving without insurance is illegal in all three states. In Alabama, anyone driving without insurance can be fined up to $500 for a first offense, have their registration suspended for 45 days, and can be liable for the cost of damages and medical bills if found at-fault. Uninsured drivers in Florida face lesser fines than those in most states with a $150 fine for a first infraction.

The study found a correlation between income and the level of insured drivers, with more wealthy states having a lower percentage of uninsured drivers. On average, 12.18 percent of motorists are uninsured in the United States.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories