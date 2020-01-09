Florida worst state for percentage of uninsured drivers

Florida has the highest percentage of uninsured drivers in the nation, and Mississippi and Alabama aren’t far behind.

The results of a study by Insurify shows 26.7-percent of Florida’s drivers do not have insurance. Mississippi is next with 23.7-percent, and Alabama ranks sixth at 18.4-percent.

Driving without insurance is illegal in all three states. In Alabama, anyone driving without insurance can be fined up to $500 for a first offense, have their registration suspended for 45 days, and can be liable for the cost of damages and medical bills if found at-fault. Uninsured drivers in Florida face lesser fines than those in most states with a $150 fine for a first infraction.

The study found a correlation between income and the level of insured drivers, with more wealthy states having a lower percentage of uninsured drivers. On average, 12.18 percent of motorists are uninsured in the United States.