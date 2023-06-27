GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — A Florida man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after he was arrested on a drug charge in October 2022, according to a release from the Southern District of Mississippi’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Vicente Valerio, 32, pleaded guilty in March to the charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to the release, a DEA Task Force officer pulled Valerio over for a traffic violation on I-10 in Gulfport and found three bags containing 40 bricks of cocaine. He was indicted on Nov. 1, 2022.

Valerio was sentenced on June 27 in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.