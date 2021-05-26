Florida Gov. DeSantis announces educator bonus

(WKRG) — Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida teachers and principals will get $1,000 bonuses.

He believes the budget will be signed in a couple of weeks and the money will be given out this summer. Three weeks ago, DeSantis announced $1,000 bonuses for Florida first responders for their work during the pandemic.

Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by teachers, school principals, and superintendents in Baker County, Sarasota County and Okaloosa County to announce a total of $765 million in funding to support Florida’s teachers. These investments include $550 million to continue elevating minimum teacher salaries, as well as $215 million to provide all of Florida’s eligible public school principals and teachers with $1,000 disaster relief payments.

Governor DeSantis worked with the Florida Legislature to fight for continued funding to support Florida’s teachers through the Florida Leads budget, and for the $550 million to continue to raise minimum teacher salaries represents an additional $50 million over last year’s historic $500 million investment. Over the past year, minimum pay for Florida’s teachers increased by an average of $6,000 from $40,000 to $46,000. Overall, 68 of Florida’s 74 school districts (92 percent) now have a starting salary of $40,000 or higher.

“While most other states locked down their schools, Florida followed the science and opened our schools for in-person instruction, five days a week,” said Governor DeSantis. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of our teachers and school leaders Florida succeeded where so many other states failed. I can’t thank them enough for their hard work and dedication during this school year and these bonuses are a small way to say thank you on behalf of our state. My thanks also go to Speaker Sprowls, Senate President Simpson, Senator Stargel, and Representative Trumbull for their leadership during the 2021 legislative session to make this funding a reality.”