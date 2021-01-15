Flora-Bama stays busy Friday selling lottery tickets

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A lot of Alabama residents went over to Florida to get their lottery tickets and one place that stayed busy for 12 hours Friday was Flora-Bama Liquor and Lotto.

Employees say most of the time from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. they had a line in the store as people waited to get their tickets.

“I’m gonna buy a house on the beach,” one woman visiting town from Montgomery said while waiting in line.

Everyone’s making plans for what they will do if they hit the jackpot. It’s up to $750 million for Mega Millions and $640 million for Powerball.

“I’m from north Alabama so I definitely wouldn’t live in north Alabama anymore,” Jason Slay said. “I’d be living somewhere down here.”

There were a lot of first timers and some like Joe Phillips of Orange Beach. He plays the lottery year round. He’s won hundreds of dollars but he’s hoping for millions.

“I keep a running total of what I do,” Phillips said. “I think total last year in lottery, all the different forms of lottery, I won like 260 bucks, but I have no idea how much I spent. I don’t keep a running total of that. I’m afraid to look.”

Some people spend $100 or more on tickets while many just paid a few bucks.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently the second-highest in its history.