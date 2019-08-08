Flora-Bama files lawsuit against MTV

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) – The iconic Flora-Bama has filed an infringement lawsuit against MTV and the producers of the “Floribama Shore.”

The law firm, Levin Papantonio, posted the following on their Facebook page:

“This is a case about a large corporation infringing on the trademark rights of a local business,” said Joshua Harris of Levin Papantonio Thomas Mitchell Rafferty & Proctor PA. “The fact that Viacom and 495 Productions have trampled over Flora-Bama’s trademark rights by simply replacing an ‘a’ with an ‘i’ in their [‘Floribama Shore’] title is an egregious action that must and will be taken seriously.”

The popular bar has made it clear that they are not in any way associated with the show, but they say the misuse of the name has confused people since the show’s launch.

In 2017 the bar asked MTV to stop using the words “Floribama”.

We’ve reached out to Flora-Bama for comment.