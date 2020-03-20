Flora-Bama allowing entertainers to perform live for tips online

Pensacola, FL – (WKRG)

The Legendary Flora-Bama closed it’s main bar on the beach in light of the COVID-10 pandemic, but is allowing entertainers to perform live on stage for a virutal concert. This allows enterainers to continue working and accept tips online.

Brandon Parnell, Flora-Bama General Manager and Entertainment Director said,

“As you can imagine, the circumstances surrounding Co-19 have been devastating for thousands of bar and restaurant establishments throughout the US. Consequently, service industry employees and musicians across the country have been dramatically impacted financially and emotionally. The ownership team at the Flora-Bama not only shut down operations across our portfolio of outlets to protect staff, employees, and guests from potential exposure prior to Governor (Ron) DeSantis’ requests, but they have made commitments to compensate employees and musicians to the furthest extent possible over the next few challenging weeks. Our employees and musicians are the heart and soul of our brand, and we will do everything that we can to assist them in terms of sustaining the related consequences of this awful disease. In terms of the Live On The Line digital media concert series specifically, we are desperately attempting to continue our efforts in assisting local musicians while the entire world stays connected through digital means. We wish all citizens of the country God speed during these trying times, and we implore all to heed the requests of the CDC and our governmental officials to flatten the infection curve.”

