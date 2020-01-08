Flomaton Police checking in on senior citizens weekly

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) – The Flomaton Police Department is offering a new program for senior citizens this year. The new program is titled “How are Ya?!”.

The police department urges senior citizens to sign up for the program. Members of the department will make a courtesy call to check in on those residents who join the free program. This is a weekly call made from the Flomaton Police Department.

“We understand sometimes some of our senior citizens might not get many phone calls checking on them, or making sure they’re doing okay,” the department’s Facebook page read.

