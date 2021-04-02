Fla. governor signs order banning vaccine passports

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As federal leaders discuss vaccine passports, Florida Governor Ron Desantis signed an executive order Friday banning them.

Right now, if you’ve been vaccinated, you should be given a card that proves it but a vaccine passport could be digital on your phone. The details of exactly how it could look and how it could be used are still unknown. Some argue the vaccination card should be used to prove you’ve been vaccinated.

The ban doesn’t apply just to travel but inside businesses as well. The question many are asking is do you need to prove you’ve been vaccinated to go in an airport, a stadium or a restaurant?

“I mean give me a break,” Gov. Desantis said during a news conference this week. “I think this is something that has huge privacy implications. It is not necessary to do. You wanna go to a movie theater. Should you have to show that? No. You want to go to a game? No. You want to go to a theme park? No.”

Some other countries are requiring it. The Biden Administration is pushing the federal government to set standards for the private sector but not create or require passports.

“Unlike other parts of the world, the government here is not viewing its role as the place to create a passport nor a place to hold the data of citizens,” said Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Advisor on COVID-19.

Some in Pensacola are torn between whether the governor should ban them or not.

“He should leave it open though because if you want to like show that you got vaccinated you can show it,” E.J. Davis said.

“Yeah you can but I’m saying it shouldn’t be like, you have to do it. It’s either this or you can’t come in but then again, if it’s your business and you decide you only want vaccinated people, you should be allowed to do that,” Jamiaya Coston said.

The executive order is temporary but the governor is asking the legislature to take action banning vaccine passports permanently in the state.