First Pensacola gun buyback event set for March 20

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The city has scheduled its first event as part of a gun buyback initiative.

Starting at 9 am on March 20 at Bill Gregory Park, if you have a functioning firearm, you can sell it to the city. Depending on the gun, you could get anywhere from $125 to $200.

Mayor Grover Robinson wants to remind everyone this is voluntary.

“Everybody is free to do whatever they want to and if they wish to come do that, we’ve made that available,” Robinson said. “We are not forcing anybody to do that. I just want to be very clear.”

City Council President Jared Moore and Councilman Casey Jones flipped their votes Thursday night from the last meeting one month ago. They voted against it this time after receiving negative comments in their districts.

“I can’t vote to support it this evening,” Moore said. “My constituents, many of them, made it very clear to me they did not approve.”

Councilman Delarian Wiggins, who proposed this initiative, said they will also have 190 gun locks to give away and there will be a firearms instructor to talk about gun safety. The goal is to get guns off the streets that could be stolen and used during a crime.