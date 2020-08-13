First Baptist Church of Pensacola to hold drive-thru food pantry this weekend

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Pensacola is having a drive-thru food pantry this Saturday to help those in need.

The food pantry will be set up at the church at 500 N. Palafox St. The distribution will include meat, dairy, produce, canned and dry goods. It will start at 8 a.m. and last until all the food is gone.

Those driving through are asked to enter the pick up line from Guillemard Street.

LATEST STORIES