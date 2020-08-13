First Baptist Church of Pensacola to hold drive-thru food pantry this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Pensacola is having a drive-thru food pantry this Saturday to help those in need.

The food pantry will be set up at the church at 500 N. Palafox St. The distribution will include meat, dairy, produce, canned and dry goods. It will start at 8 a.m. and last until all the food is gone.

Those driving through are asked to enter the pick up line from Guillemard Street.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories