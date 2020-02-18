Firefighters respond to large tractor in flames

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Calcedeaver Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday morning. When they arrived the saw a large tractor in flames.

Firefighters responded to Little Chestang Road around 9 a.m. No injuries were reported.

