VIDEO: Massive fire at Clarke County landfill

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — A massive fire is burning at a Clarke County landfill. Video and pictures from WKRG News 5 viewers show the huge plume of black smoke rising in the air and flames shooting up too. The Wagarville Fire Chief said multiple departments are responding.

According to the EMA Director, thousands of tires are burning and the fire could last for hours due to its size. He is currently on the scene.

From a News 5 Viewer

