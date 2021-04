PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded Saturday afternoon to a fire at Carter Paint and Body at 3800 Hollywood Avenue.

The owner says it’s a total loss. It’s unknown how the fire started and if it was weather-related.

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with WKRG News 5 for the latest.