Fire officials: One dead in Thomasville house fire

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire officials confirm to WKRG News 5 an early morning house fire claimed the life of a man in Thomasville.

Officials say an elderly man died in the fire on Overstreet Drive, his wife was able to escape.

The fire marshall is currently investigating the fire.

This is a developing story.

