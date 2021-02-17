UPDATE: 2 dead in Happy Hills fire that destroyed home, damaged another

UPDATE (10:10 p.m. 2/17/21): Mobile police have confirmed two people died in the house fire on Dr. Thomas Avenue North Wednesday night.

Police said firefighters discovered discovered the two dead inside the home. Mobile Police and Mobile-Fire Rescue are investigating.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue crews battled a major fire in north Mobile tonight, and now Mobile Police are investigating.

The fire on Dr. Thomas Avenue North between I-165 and Telegraph Road destroyed one home and damaged another next door.

Mobile Fire-Rescue tells WKRG News 5 they couldn’t comment on the investigation, and Mobile Police say as soon as they can comment on it, they will.