Fire fee increases: Vote passes in Fowl River, fails in Grand Bay

(WKRG) — A vote to increase yearly fire fees has passed in Fowl River but failed in Grand Bay.

Fowl River voted to increase its yearly fire fee to $25. The unofficial vote count was 180 in favor and 4 opposed.

In Grand Bay, the increase was rejected, with 197 voting against it and 139 voting for it. Grand Bay firefighters have said it was needed because the equipment is aging and they’ve had the same budget for decades. The increase would have been $35 annually.

