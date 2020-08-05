Fire fee increases: Vote passes in Fowl River, fails in Grand Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — A vote to increase yearly fire fees has passed in Fowl River but failed in Grand Bay.

Fowl River voted to increase its yearly fire fee to $25. The unofficial vote count was 180 in favor and 4 opposed.

In Grand Bay, the increase was rejected, with 197 voting against it and 139 voting for it. Grand Bay firefighters have said it was needed because the equipment is aging and they’ve had the same budget for decades. The increase would have been $35 annually.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories