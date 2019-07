MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities are still trying to figure out how a fire started that destroyed a home in Washington County. Members of the McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department posted these pictures of a trailer fire that happened just before 1 AM Tuesday morning. It happened at a home on Pat Lane Circle.

Firefighters say no one was home and no one was hurt. Fairford and Wagarville Volunteer Fire Departments also assisted according to the post.