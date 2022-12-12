LEROY, Ala. (WKRG) – Flames tore through the offices and classrooms at First Baptist Church of Leroy around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

“Just a blurry rush to get over here in time and get over here as quick as I could to see what was going on,” said Pastor Ben Posey.

Pastor Posey and church members left the building after their annual Christmas concert Sunday night, never expecting to come back hours later to a fire destroying their place of worship.

“We get emotional over it. I had a moment where I finally got in my office and I saw a special bible that was ruined, but it’s stuff. We can replace stuff,” he explained.

Everything in the building is gone, but the sanctuary next door was saved. Firefighters from several departments kept the fire contained to the educational building, preventing more damage.

“A lot of behind the scenes detail goes on in that building so it’s just a space that’s been a comfort for years and for this church. A lot of big decisions have been made in that building, a lot of great discipleship and mentoring of people as they grew to Christ,” said Posey.

The sanctuary does have minor water damage, but church services should resume by next week. Until then they’ll use the auditorium at Leroy High School. Volunteers are already helping clean up. The support is coming from across the community Monday as they join together and look ahead to better days.

“We look forward to Him continuing what he’s done here already with His spirit guiding, so there’s no concern of where we’re going to go from here,” Posey continued. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.