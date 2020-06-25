FHP investigates more than a dozen mailboxes run over in Pensacola neighborhood

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after at least 15 mailboxes were run over by a vehicle on several streets.

Neighbors reported waking up Wednesday to finding their mailboxes appeared to have been run over. Some of the reports were made on Chemstrand Road, Barksdale Street, Orby Street, Boulder Creek Drive, Dye Street and Kingsfield.

One person captured video on a doorbell camera on Barksdale Street. In the video, you could hear laughter then a few seconds later a vehicle running over a mailbox and driving down the road. Another video shows a vehicle running over a mailbox on Orby Street.

FHP says the only description they have right now is that it could be a green Jeep. You’re asked to call FHP if you have any video or information that could help them solve the case.

