FHP: Fatal crash at Mobile Highway and Boulder Avenue

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol says at least one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash at Mobile Highway and Boulder Avenue.
WKRG News 5 is working to get more details on this incident.
LATEST STORIES
- Tuesday’s $625 million Mega Millions jackpot largest in nearly 2 years
- No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach President Trump
- Alabama officials looking out for safety concerns after FBI warning
- $75,000 bond set for Prichard murder suspect
- CDC: Negative COVID-19 test required for air passengers to enter and leave the US