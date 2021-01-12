FHP: Fatal crash at Mobile Highway and Boulder Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys hosted their inaugural Project Backpack event where they gave new backpacks full of supplies to over 1,600 students in Mobile and Baldwin counties. On Tuesday, all 753 students enrolled at Gilliard Elementary received a brand new backpack full of supplies that the students will use every day.

At the event, there were balloons, the mascot, and the BC Rain drum line that marched through to add to the excitement. Schools were chosen for this event based on the percentage of enrollment with the most need. Swanee Terry, the Guidance Counselor at Gilliard, explains, “The need at our school…I mean we have kids that come into our building every day without backpacks and without the supplies they need to be successful.”