FHP: Crash in Jackson County, Fla. leaves two seriously injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two drivers are seriously injured after a car accident on Caverns Rd. Saturday morning.
FHP says, 50-year-old Antonio Leonard and 48-year-old Carrius Williams collided with one another, Leonard hitting the right front portion of William’s car.
According to FHP, the drivers were transported to Jackson Hospital by EMS and the vehicles were towed from the scene by Rays Garage.
LATEST STORIES:
- New Orleans archbishop takes to sky for coronavirus blessing
- Local church prepares for Easter drive in Service with Easter message
- With the crowds gone, Sasquatch goes to Anakeesta in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
- Disability advocates pleased Alabama backing off plan denying ventilators to special-needs patients
- Russia launches Soyuz Rocket carrying 2 cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut