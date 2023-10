ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A female drowning victim has been found and recovered near Ruby’s Fish Camp in Escambia County.

She was located Friday around 5 p.m. According to officials, it happened at the Wilson B. Robertson Boat and Canoe Launch. The medical examiner is working to identify the female.

WKRG will update the article when more information is available.