FEMA to reopen mobile registration centers Monday, Oct. 12th

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — FEMA says it will reopen mobile registration intake centers on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 12th.

The registration centers will open at the Theodore Oaks Shopping Center at 5808 Highway 90 in Theodore. A location will open in Grand Bay at 11610 Highway 90. Another will open at the Foley Satellite Courthouse in Baldwin County. The centers will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The mobile registration centers are helping to serve those who may be without the internet or their phone. Those who have an internet or phone can sign up for assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).

LATEST STORIES: