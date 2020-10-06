FEMA sets up mobile locations to help residents with Hurricane Sally damage

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people across Northwest Florida are registering for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency both online and now in-person.

“I was scared for my life,” Glenda Hairston recalled Sept. 16. “I’ve never been through anything like that… where it hit that hard.”

Since Hurricane Sally, Hairston said it’s been a blur and she was at Brownsville Community Center Monday hoping to get some financial help from FEMA.

“I have an infant. I have another son, he’s a teen, and we can’t keep going on like that trying to rent places and stuff like that because I was so stable, ya know?” she said.

Large trees fell outside her apartment on Jackson Street. Both of her vehicles were destroyed and she just got a new car Friday. She can’t stay at her home now unless she can find a generator.

“I can’t live in the apartment,” she said. “I’m trying to go from hotel to hotel… whatever’s cheap.”

Both renters and homeowners can get assistance.

If you go in-person to one of the sites, you must wear a face mask. If you don’t have one, they will give one to you. They have hand sanitizer on the tables, they are cleaning tables after each use and maintaining social distance as much as possible.

After you register, within 10 days an inspector will call then within 10 days of that call, you should receive a letter with either a reward amount or other options you may have.

You can also register at www.disasterassistance.gov.

Below are the locations you can go to in NW Florida:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Southwest Branch Library

12248 Gulf Beach Hwy

Pensacola, FL 32507

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Brownsville Community Center

3200 W. DeSoto St.

Pensacola, FL 32505

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia County Extension Service

3740 Stefani Rd.

Cantonment, FL 32533

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Emerald Coast Healthcare Coalition

755 Lovejoy Rd.

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Pensacola State College

South Santa Rosa Center

4075 Gulf Breeze Pkwy

Gulf Breeze, FL 32563

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

