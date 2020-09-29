FEMA Registration Intake Centers to open in Mobile, Brewton and Fairhope

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRICs) will open this week for Hurricane Sally survivors who are residents of Baldwin, Escambia and Mobile counties.

One, in Mobile County, will operate from Wednesday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 3. The center will be located at Bishop State Community College, 351 N. Broad St. in Mobile.

Another MRIC will open in Brewton from Thursday, Oct.1 through Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Brewton Civic Center, 1010 C Douglas Ave., Brewton in Escambia County.

And a third, made available by the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA), will open in Fairhope from Thursday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1100 Fairhope Ave., Fairhope in Baldwin County.

In addition, MRICs in Atmore and Foley, which opened on Sunday, have extended their days of

operation. They are located:

The Atmore MRIC will remain open through Wednesday, Sept. 30, on the parking lot in the Atmore City Hall Complex, 201 E Louisville Ave., Atmore in Escambia County.

The Foley MRIC will be open through Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Foley Satellite Courthouse, 201 E. Section Ave., Foley in Baldwin County.

Hours of operation for all centers are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day (contingent on the weather).

The MRICs are part of FEMA’s and the State of Alabama’s ongoing response and recovery mission

supporting hurricane survivors. MRICs are operated by FEMA and AEMA personnel and serve as a point of registration and information for eligible individuals and families.

“Mobile Registration Intake Centers are one registration option available to hurricane survivors,

especially those without access to internet service or telephones,” said State Coordinating Officer Jeff

Smitherman. “We want every eligible survivor to register with FEMA and apply for federal disaster

assistance. The centers are just one of a number of ways they can do that.”

These centers operate under protocols to protect the health and safety of registrants. Survivors are highly encouraged to wear masks or face coverings when visiting an MRIC.

Additional MRICs will open in Baldwin, Mobile, and Escambia counties in the coming days. The

locations and dates will be announced when details are finalized.

Survivors may also register for federal disaster assistance:

• Online at www.disasterassistance.gov;

• By downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet, or

• By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Helpline operators are also

available to answer questions about applications already submitted.

Information that may be useful to have when you register includes:

• Address of the damaged primary dwelling where the damage occurred

• Current mailing address

• Current telephone number

• Insurance information and description of disaster-caused damage and loss

• Total household annual income

• Names and birth dates of family members who live in the household

• Name and Social Security number of co-applicant (if applicable)

• Routing and account number for checking or savings account so FEMA may directly transfer

disaster assistance funds

For the latest information on Hurricane Sally, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4563

