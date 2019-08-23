Feed the fever: Churches make sure Baldwin County team is fed for Friday Night Football Fever

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – It takes a village, to feed a football team. A Friday Night Football Fever tradition in Bay Minette makes sure that happens every Friday. Each week area churches serve breakfast to the Baldwin County High School football team, cheerleaders, band and auxiliary members.

For the first week of football season First Baptist Church fed the football players and cheerleaders. First United Methodist fed the band, Tigerettes and Tiger Guard members.

Bay Minette sent WKRG News 5 pictures of this morning’s breakfast saying, “First Baptist feeds the football team and cheerleaders before every away game and First United Methodist picks it up for home games. The band and auxiliary will rotate among area churches for their weekly meal. #GoBC #hometown.”

Make sure and watch the season premiere of Friday Night Football Fever tonight on WKRG News 5 at 10.