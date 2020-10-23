Federal charges dropped against mother accused of kidnapping children

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The federal charges against the woman accused of kidnapping her two sons from their foster parents have been dropped, according to documents filed this week.

Sara Caswell of Mobile, AL was taken into custody after she and her sons, 6-year-old Kaiden Wall and 2-year-old Kolden Wall, were found in Lincoln County, Miss.

An AMBER Alert was issued Sunday morning after police say the two boys were taken during a supervised visit with their foster parents in Pascagoula three days earlier.

Caswell is currently being held in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center as she awaits a bond hearing for the charges she faces in Pascagoula.

