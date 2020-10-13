FDOT seeks lost Garcon Point Bridge toll revenue from Skanska USA

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transportation is seeking money from Skanska USA as the state loses money from a suspended toll.

Skanska is accused of negligence during Hurricane Sally when its construction barges got loose and crashed into the Pensacola Bay Bridge. That bridge is closed forcing many drivers to now take the Garcon Point Bridge leading to that toll being suspended through an emergency order. The $5 toll typically generates hundreds of thousands of dollars per month.

FDOT sent a letter to Skanska Friday and it reads, in part, “The purpose of this letter is to provide formal notice of the Department’s intent to seek damages related to the tolls it was forced to suspend on the Garcon Point Bridge.

“The state needs to make Skanska be as responsible as they need to,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said.

Robinson agrees Skanska should be held responsible after more than 20 barges got loose. Three of them crashed into the Pensacola Bay Bridge making it impassable.

“We need other solutions besides going Garcon Point,” Mayor Robinson said.

Ten-minute commutes have now turned into over an hour for some. Pensacola, Gulf Breeze and FDOT are working on a ferry service.

“Most of this weekend was focused, for us, on still trying to figure out a ferry and what those options are,” Robinson said.

Robinson said it’s still possible a ferry could be up and running by the end of October.

FDOT has said to expect the Pensacola Bay Bridge to be closed through the end of March.

The Garcon Point toll suspension is scheduled to end Oct. 23, but it’s expected to be extended.

LATEST STORIES