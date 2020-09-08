FDOT proposes more widening of Nine Mile Rd. after current project wraps up in 2021

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A $46 million project on Nine Mile Road expected to be complete next year might just be the beginning of several years of construction on one of the busiest roads in the area.

About 19,000 people drive daily on the road, and the current project has a lot of drivers frustrated especially since it is behind schedule.

The Florida Department of Transportation is widening from two to four lanes on Nine Mile Road, but FDOT is doing another study considering more widening from Mobile Highway to Pine Forest Road.

FDOT said it needs to be done because of several development projects and the expansion of Navy Federal Credit Union.

For about six miles, the newest proposal would widen from four to six lanes. FDOT will continue to collect and study data over the next few months, take public comments and present a final plan early next year.

Click here to see the proposal and to submit your feedback to FDOT.

LATEST STORIES