FDOT crews prepare roads, bridges overnight for possible ice

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transporation is working overnight to treat roads and bridges for the possibility of black ice Tuesday morning.

After heavy rainfall Monday, standing water could turn to ice as the temperatures drop below freezing after midnight.

FDOT is putting its winter weather plan into action in Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa County. You may see more of their trucks on state roads for the next 12 hours. They are deploying tankers, bridge deck sprayers, and other equipment to apply anti-icing products on bridges and overpasses. This will prevent ice from bonding to the pavement surface and allows any potential ice layer to melt more quickly.

FDOT will work overnight with law enforcement to evaluate roads and close them if needed.

They’re asking everyone to be careful, take your time, and leave earlier than normal if you have somewhere to be overnight and Tuesday morning.

You can check the latest road closures in the City of Pensacola and Escambia County.