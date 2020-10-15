FBI confirms ‘enforcement action’ in Foley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An FBI spokesperson says agents were involved in an ‘enforcement action’ early this morning. News 5 viewers tell us FBI agents, as well as other law enforcement officers, converged on a home on Engle Lane off of County Road 55 in Foley. One viewer reported multiple flashbangs and a loudspeaker announcing an FBI search warrant.

This is near Magnolia School on County Road 55.

The FBI confirms officers were in the Foley area this morning but would not release any other information about their activity. News 5 is working to gather more information.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories