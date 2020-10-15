FBI confirms ‘enforcement action’ in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An FBI spokesperson says agents were involved in an ‘enforcement action’ early this morning. News 5 viewers tell us FBI agents, as well as other law enforcement officers, converged on a home on Engle Lane off of County Road 55 in Foley. One viewer reported multiple flashbangs and a loudspeaker announcing an FBI search warrant.

This is near Magnolia School on County Road 55.

The FBI confirms officers were in the Foley area this morning but would not release any other information about their activity. News 5 is working to gather more information.

