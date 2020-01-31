FBI, base commander discuss ongoing NAS Pensacola investigation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation met with local reporters to discuss the ongoing investigation into the terrorist attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola that happened nearly eight weeks ago.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Rachel Rojas was in the room along with Base Commander Capt. Tim Kinsella and U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe.

One hurdle the FBI faces now is trying to get Apple to unlock the shooter’s two iPhones but Rojas says they will continue to push for the company to give them access.

NAS Pensacola remains closed to the general public even though the FBI left the base a few weeks ago. Capt. Kinsella couldn’t say when the base will re-open giving access to those trying to get to the lighthouse and the naval museum. He says they must wait until the Navy finishes its own investigation.

They also talked about the heroism of local first responders and many others on base on Dec. 6 especially those sheriff’s deputies who went in and shot the terrorist.

“When our Navy security forces arrived on scene, they were alone trying to do their best then when Escambia County came within minutes to back them up it was like the 7th Calvary coming to the scene,” Capt. Kinsella said. “They were fantastic.”

“Them being honored tomorrow with the Medal of Valor is deserving and we are so appreciative and really just proud,” Rojas said.

The awards ceremony to honor the first responders will take place Friday at 10 a.m. at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church in Pensacola. The public is invited to attend.

