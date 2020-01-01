Father of murdered 10-month-old in Monroe County talks about loss

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re learning more about the death of baby in Monroe County. 10-month-old Jamaya Austin was shot on Christmas eve by a family member and died two days later. Today the little girl’s father is speaking out for the first time. It’s a heartbreaking loss for two families in Monroe County and now this father says he wants justice for his daughter.

Jarmel Austin says he was in the car with his daughter Jamaya when she was shot on Christmas Eve. He says Jamaya was a smart, funny, attentive child who brought joy to everyone. Austin says his daughter was shot after a disagreement over custody. He says the suspect, Tamika Stallworth, who is the child’s great aunt, demanded the child go with her. When he didn’t comply she allegedly shot into their car. Jarmel says it’s hard to understand how this could have ended in such a tragic loss.

“We have to think positive, God had something in store for her I know he has her in the palm of his hand I mean whatever His purpose for her I can’t overpower that, He had to get her, she was so precious, she was a little angel,” said the victim’s father Jarmel Austin. Austin says Jamaya’s death has been hard on both families and the pain of this loss has been difficult for both sides to understand. Stallworth was charged with murder the day after Christmas but recently bonded out of jail.