Father of CIA officer killed by terrorists will be Rep. Byrne’s guest at State of the Union

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Johnny Spann, the father of Mike Spann who was the first American killed in combat during the 2001 Afghanistan invasion, will be the guest of Rep. Bradley Byrne for the State of the Union address.

Johnny Spann lives in Winfield, Al. Mike Spann was an Winfield, Al. native and CIA officer.

“It is a special honor to have Johnny Spann join me for this historic State of the Union address. Johnny and the Spann family have an intimate understanding of the suffering shared by countless American families who have lost loved ones in service,” said Rep. Byrne.

Mike Spann was killed at Qala-i-Jangi prison after a Taliban uprising.