Two killed in crash on Moffett & Wolf Ridge Roads in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police say an adult and child died in a crash on Moffett Road and Wolf Ridge Road Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6 p.m.
On scene, WKRG News 5 reporters have learned four vehicles are involved. Another adult is reported to have minor injuries.
Police say traffic is only moving east on Moffett. Westbound lanes are backed up to the interstate.
We have a crew on the way. Stay tuned to WKRG News 5 for updates.
